Moderate to heavy rain likely in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Sep 15 Delhi woke up to a clear sky on Wednesday, but there would be moderate to heavy rain by evening across the national capital region, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Delhi may see another spell of heavy rainfall between September 16 and September 17, while light showers are predicted till September 20.

According to IMD data, Delhi received 5 mm rain in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday at Palam observatory, while the other parts of the city received no rain during the same period.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal, and the minimum at 23.6 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal.

For Wednesday, the IMD has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be at 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum would be at 23 degrees Celsius.

Out of 15 days of September, city has witnessed rainfall for 12 days, which is the second highest number of days for rainfall since 2011. In September 2018, total 14 days of rainfall was recorded in the city, according to IMD data.

At Delhi's Safdarjung observatory, on September 1, a total of 112.1 mm rainfall was recorded in the city while on September 2, it was 117.3 mm; on September 3, it was recorded at 1.5 mm; on September 4, the city witnessed 0.7 mm rainfall; on September 7, total rainfall was recorded at 5.3 mm; on September 8 total rainfall in the city was recorded at 54.0 mm; on September 11, it was 94.7 mm; on September 12, the capital witnessed 41.1 mm rainfall while on September 13, it received 1.8 mm rainfall.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded under 'moderate' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) 107 at Sonia Vihar at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor