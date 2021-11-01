Modi meets German Chancellor Merkel on G20 sidelines

New Delhi/Rome, Nov 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met the German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome and agreed to expand the scope of the India-Germany strategic partnership to new areas, including green hydrogen.

Recalling their long standing cooperation and personal friendship, Modi complimented Chancellor Merkel for her leadership in not just Germany but also at the European and global level.

He committed to maintaining the close strategic partnership with Merkel's successor.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the close bilateral cooperation between India and Germany and pledged to deepen their trade and investment relations. They also agreed to expand the scope of the India-Germany strategic partnership to new areas, including green hydrogen," a release from the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi.

Modi conveyed best wishes to Merkel for the future and invited her to visit India.

