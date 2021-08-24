Modi speaks to Putin on Afghanistan, bilateral matters

New Delhi, Aug 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan, along with bilateral issues.

"Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues," Modi said in a tweet.

In the 45-minute-long discussion with the Russian President, Modi also discussed bilateral issues.

The discussion assumes significance as it comes amid the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan where the Taliban has taken over the control of almost the whole country.

While India has evacuated its diplomatic mission from Kabul, Russia has kept its diplomats in Kabul and likely wants to open the communications channels with Taliban.

On recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, India has said that it will wait and watch how the extremist group conducts itself and that how other democratic nations go about it.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi also spoke to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and discussed bilateral, multilateral, and regional issues, including Afghanistan.

Discussing the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world, they emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people.

"Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted on Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor