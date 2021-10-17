Modi to 'play' crucial role for carbon credits to fight climate change

BY VISHAL GULATI

New Delhi, Oct 17 In just days to the crucial UN climate conference in Glasgow, nearly 200 countries under the leadership of US President Joe Biden will also put in place the crucial rules of the carbon market mechanism and its transparency to ensure its smooth functioning for supporting countries in achieving their climate commitments to put the brakes on dangerous climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to play his crucial part in delivering climate ambition through the carbon market mechanism, hanging since the 2019 Madrid conference, at the upcoming two-week Glasgow Climate Change Conference

