Mongolia adds 586 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths
By ANI | Published: November 26, 2021 03:35 PM2021-11-26T15:35:30+5:302021-11-26T15:45:02+5:30
Mongolia registered 586 new local infections of COVID-19 and five more deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the respective totals to 381,318 and 1,908, the country's health ministry said on Friday.
Currently, a total of 6,927 COVID-19 patients, including 240 pregnant women and 1,407 children are being hospitalized across the country, while 13,899 patients are receiving home-based care.
So far, over 66 per cent of the country's population of 3.4 million has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 621,950 people over 18 years of age have received the booster dose.
The ministry said at least half of the population should receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
