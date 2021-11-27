Mongolia logs 486 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 486 new COVID-19 infections and four more related deaths over the past 24 hours, raising the respective totals to 381,804 and 1,912.

Currently, a total of 6,733 COVID-19 patients, including 252 pregnant women and 1,313 children are being hospitalized across the country, while 13,438 patients are receiving home-based care.

So far, over 66 per cent of the country's population of 3.4 million have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, while 628,035 people over 18 years of age have received a booster dose.

The country's health authorities have urged the public to avoid mass gatherings, wear masks in public areas and receive a booster shot.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor