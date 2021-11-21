Mongolia logs 509 new COVID-19 infections

Mongolia reported 509 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the national caseload to 378,575, according to a statement by the country's health ministry on Sunday.

More than half of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the capital Ulan Bator, it said.Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll increased to 1,867 after seven more patients died in the past day.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 561,338 people aged over 18 having got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

