Mongolia logs 666 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Mongolia reported on Sunday 666 new COVID-19 cases and nine more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 374,041 and the national death toll to 1,805.

More than half of the new cases and deaths were reported in the capital of Ulan Bator, the area hardest hit by COVID-19 in Mongolia.

Currently, 10,379 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized across the country, while 24,742 are receiving home-based care, according to the ministry.

So far, 65.9 percent of Mongolia's population has received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, with over 501,100 Mongolians aged over 18 having received a booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor