Mongolia registers 287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in almost 8 months

Mongolia has recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since March 25, bringing the national tally to 378,353, the country's health ministry said Monday.

Most of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, it said. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,875 after eight more patients aged over 40 died in the past day.

In recent weeks, the number of new infections has dropped significantly, and health authorities attributed it to the results of vaccination and the end of the spread of the Delta variant.Currently, there are 25,028 active COVID-19 cases across the country.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 per cent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, among whom 565,636 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor