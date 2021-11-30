More than 13,700 new cases of COVID-19 detected in Vietnam on Monday

Vietnam recorded 13,770 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the national count to 1,224,110, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ho Chi Minh reported the highest number of new infections (1,554), followed by Can Tho city (913) and Tay Ninh province (719). Hanoi detected 429 new cases.974,724 patients have recovered and 25,055 have died.Vietnam has so far administered more than 120 million doses of vaccines. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor