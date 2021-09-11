Moroccan King appoints Aziz Akhannouch as new Prime Minister
By ANI | Published: September 11, 2021 03:14 AM2021-09-11T03:14:28+5:302021-09-11T03:25:02+5:30
Moroccan King Mohammed VI has appointed Aziz Akhannouch, the leader of the liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI), the country's new prime minister, the state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.
Moroccan King Mohammed VI has appointed Aziz Akhannouch, the leader of the liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI), the country's new prime minister, the state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.
Akhannouch will now have a mandate to form a new government.
On Wednesday, Morocco held the parliamentary elections, with turnout about 50%. The RNI won the largest number of seats - 102 of 395, while the ruling moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (JDP) led by Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani suffered a crushing defeat, having received only 13 seats in the parliament.
A day after, the JDP leadership decided to resign, calling the results "illogical" and mentioning the multiple violations during the elections and at different stages of their preparations. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app