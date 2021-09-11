Moroccan King appoints Aziz Akhannouch as new Prime Minister

Moroccan King Mohammed VI has appointed Aziz Akhannouch, the leader of the liberal National Rally of Independents (RNI), the country's new prime minister, the state-run broadcaster reported on Friday.

Akhannouch will now have a mandate to form a new government.

On Wednesday, Morocco held the parliamentary elections, with turnout about 50%. The RNI won the largest number of seats - 102 of 395, while the ruling moderate Islamist Justice and Development Party (JDP) led by Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani suffered a crushing defeat, having received only 13 seats in the parliament.

A day after, the JDP leadership decided to resign, calling the results "illogical" and mentioning the multiple violations during the elections and at different stages of their preparations. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

