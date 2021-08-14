Morocco reports 10,752 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco reported on Friday 10,752 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 741,836.

The death toll rose to 10,823 with 112 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 1,967 people are in intensive care units, according to a statement by the Ministry of Health.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased by 9,895 to 649,429, the statement said.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.5 percent while the recovery rate is 87.5 percent.

Meanwhile, 16,192,313 people have received so far the first vaccine shots against COVID-19 in the country, and 11,368,958 people have received two doses.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on Jan. 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China's Sinopharm vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

