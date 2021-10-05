MoS Lekhi meets Kuwaiti envoy Jasem Ibrahim Al Najem, discuss cultural ties

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Tuesday met Ambassador of State of Kuwait to India Jasem Ibrahim Al Najem and discussed ways to strengthen cultural ties between the two countries.

"Happy to receive Ambassador of State of Kuwait to India H.E. Jasem Ibrahim Al Najem in my office today and discuss ideas for enhancing our cultural and people-to-people ties."

Meanwhile, Kuwait was one of the first countries to come forward and offer support to India during the Covid pandemic.

Kuwait has also supplied oxygen cylinders to India.

( With inputs from ANI )

