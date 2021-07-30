MoS Lekhi presents India's perspective in G20 Cultural Ministers' Meeting

Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi reiterated India's commitment to international cultural cooperation and collaboration during the G20 Culture Ministers Meeting hosted by Italy during their ongoing Presidency of G20.

The discussion was held on Protection of Cultural Heritage; Addressing the Climate Crisis through Culture; Building Capacity through Training and Education; Digital Transition and New Technologies for Culture; and Culture and Creative Sectors as drivers for growth," the Ministry of External Affairs statement read.

"MoS addressed participants of the meeting and presented India's perspective on the topic 'Culture and Creative Sectors as drivers for growth.' She outlined the significance of culture and creative sectors in providing economic growth and employment as well as its potential to give more opportunities to women, youth, and local communities that have very rich and diverse cultural traditions and practices, to promote production and consumption practices that are more environmentally friendly as in the production of handlooms, handicrafts, and khadi, etc. and its importance and relevance for India," it added.

She emphasized that culture and creative sectors can drive growth through generating employment, reducing inequalities, promoting development in a sustainable manner, and providing distinct identities to people.

She highlighted the various measures taken by India to develop the cultural and creative sectors like the One District One Product scheme of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Tourism circuits, promotion of Yoga and Ayurveda etc.

She emphasized and supported the need for international dialogue and collaboration to tackle common issues connected to the cultural and creative sectors and to suitably inform and adopt public policies.

She reiterated India's commitment to international cultural cooperation and collaboration in efforts to support and facilitate the cultural and creative sectors of societies.

At the end of the discussions, the G20 Ministers of Culture adopted the G20 Culture Working Group Terms of Reference.

The Ministers of Culture of the G20 adopted the Ministerial Declaration for submission to the G20 Leaders' 2021 Summit to advocate the introduction of Culture in the G20 workstream, given its strong economic and social impact at the national and global level.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor