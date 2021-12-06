MoS Muraleedharan receives credentials from UN Resident Coordinator in India

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday said he has been received credentials from Shombi Sharp, the new United Nations Resident Coordinator in India.

Muraleedharan conveyed his best wishes for Shombi Sharp's productive and fruitful tenure and said that India is committed to working with UN in the spirit of multilateralism to achieve comprehensive and equitable solutions to global issues.

"Received credentials from the new UN Resident Coordinator in India @ShombiSharp. Conveyed my best wishes for his productive and fruitful tenure. India is committed to work with UN in the spirit of multilateralism to achieve comprehensive and equitable solutions to global issues," he tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

