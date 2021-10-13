Moscow calls on nuclear powers to confirm formula that nuclear war will have no winners

Russia calls on nuclear powers to confirm a fundamental formula that there will be no winners in a nuclear war and it must never be unleashed, Konstantin Vorontsov, the deputy director of the Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"The Russian Federation has consistently advocated the recommitment by all nuclear powers to the fundamental formula that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Vorontsov said in a statement.

The official added that Moscow is ready to discuss the creation of multilateral formats for negotiations on disarmament but believes that forcing someone to participate is "counterproductive". (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

