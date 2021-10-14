Mother sees something shocking in son's laptop, check out what happened next

Nowadays, children can easily use laptops along with smartphones. But sometimes it can be costly for parents to put these things in their hands. A similar shocking incident has taken place. A mother was shocked to see something in her son's laptop. The woman has since sought expert advice. The question is how it would be appropriate to react after seeing something like this in a child's laptop.

According to a woman in the US, "My 14-year-old son's name is Jack. I don't give him his own laptop. He shares our laptop for his own work. So I can always keep an eye on what he does on the laptop. My son is a smart boy but he doesn't mix up with people very quickly. One day while I was checking his folder, I saw a spreadsheet in Excel. When I opened the sheet, I saw something strange.

Jack had made a list of the names of all his classmates in the laptop. Next to these names were written the date and some things related to them. For example beside a child's name it was written that his mother is working in the police. It was written next to a second name that it does not have a name on Insta Bio. Next to a boy's name was written that he laughs at the jokes of fat people. The woman was shocked to see the boy's excel sheet. When the woman asked the boy about the sheet, he refused to say anything about it. The woman is now worried about whether the child's method of connecting with friends is right or wrong.

According to an expert, what your child has written in the list is definitely worrisome. Kids at this age should have fun. Thus there is no need to create a document about the behavior of friends. The second thing is that he lied to his mother when she asked. He did not admit that he had written the sheet. He needs to be taken to a therapist. Because it is not right for a 14-year-old child to behave like that.