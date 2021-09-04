Motor TP insurance: Administered price, long term cover vs deregulated price, one year cover

Chennai, Sep 4 The Indian general insurance industry is divided on the aspect of long term versus one year motor third party risk cover and its pricing mode.

However, they are unanimous in their view that the third party insurance should be under them and not with the central government or administered as a pool.

Vehicle insurance policies are two parts own damage

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor