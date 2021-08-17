Movement of Embassy personnel from Kabul 'complicated exercise,' says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a "difficult and complicated exercise".

"Movement of the Indian Ambassador and the Embassy staff from Kabul to India was a difficult and complicated exercise. Thank all those whose cooperation and facilitation made it possible," he tweeted.

This comes after the Afghanistan government collapsed on Sunday with President Ashraf Ghani leaving the country and the Taliban's entry into the capital.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel in Afghanistan have reached New Delhi.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Kabul, it was decided that our Embassy personnel would be immediately moved to India. This movement has been completed in two phases and the Ambassador and all other India-based personnel have reached New Delhi this afternoon," MEA said in a statement.

Noting that many Indians are stranded in Afghanistan, the ministry stated their immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in the neighbouring country.

"Nevertheless, we understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organizations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan. They and/or their employers are requested to urgently share the relevant details with MEA's Special Afghanistan Cell," MEA said.

The statement further added that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of Kabul airport.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor