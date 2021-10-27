MSME exports in UP rise by 38%

Lucknow, Oct 27 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttar Pradesh have recorded a 38 per cent increase in exports since the government provided them with a platform on e-commerce websites.

Additional chief secretary (MSME) Navneet Sehgal said that the state houses around 15 per cent of the country's MSMEs and more than 1,000 micro units are on various e-commerce platforms because of which MSME exports from the state have risen by 38 per cent.

"The department is undertaking several measures to connect artisans and micro-enterprises with global e-market places along with cloud service provider networks," he said.

Abhijit Kamra, director (global trade), Amazon India, said that to increase the overall share of MSMEs, it was required to leverage new channels of exports.

"This is where e-commerce will play a critical role in enabling cross border trade for millions of MSMEs. We launched the Amazon Global Selling program in 2015 to help Indian MSMEs grow and scale through e-commerce exports.

Today, the program has 70,000 plus Indian exporters and have cumulatively crossed USD 3 billion in exports.

Thousands of Indian MSMEs and entrepreneurs have emerged as successful global brands for toys, Ayurveda, apparel, tea, leather, jewellery etc," he said.

"One of the biggest challenges of traditional channels of exports is the inability of smaller businesses to participate in the process and be a part of the global value chain. E-commerce creates a level playing field for businesses to access foreign markets," Kamra added.

C.P. Gupta, chairperson, CII Uttar Pradesh State Council said, in a statement, that there is a need for a strong branding and marketing strategy for Indian MSME products, especially made by micro, tribal and rural enterprises.

