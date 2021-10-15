'Muddled understanding of geo-politics has hounded us a nation'

New Delhi, Oct 15 At a time when India is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory over Pakistan in 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh comes a definitive account of a war six years prior to that which also ended in a military victory but which came to naught with the hard-fought territory being returned without any political or diplomatic gains.

Noted military historian Shiv Kunal Verma's "1965 - A Western Sunrise"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor