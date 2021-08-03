Multiple blasts hits Afghan capital Kabul, people take to streets raising slogans against Taliban

Multiple explosions and sporadic gunfire were heard in the city Kabul, near the residence of the acting Afghstan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammad in Kabul late on Tuesday.

"We heard sporadic gunfire. Then there was a loud siren. About five minutes later there was a second explosion. And then a third..." CNN said.

"Gunfire and explosions are still heard near the acting defense minister's house in downtown Kabul where an initial blast was heard around 8 pm (local time)," TOLO News also said.

The incident took place around 8 pm and videos showed large plumes of smoke billowing out from the scene minutes after the blast, TOLO News reported.

Shortly after the explosions scores of people were seen taking to the streets in Jalalabad chanting religious slogans in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

"Nangarhar residents took to the streets in Jalalabad tonight chanting Allahu Akbar in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces," it tweeted.

This came amid heavy clashes between Afghstan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities. Aghan forces battled the Taliban in Lashkargah as the fighting intensified in the city in southern Helmand province and the frontline was in District 1 where the US conducted an airstrike on Monday morning.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghstan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban.

( With inputs from ANI )

