Multiple injured after car drives into holiday parade in US Wisconsin

A vehicle plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade on Sunday afternoon in the US northeastern state of Wisconsin, causing multiple injuries, local media reported.

Several video clips posted on social media showed that a red SUV drove through the crowd at a high speed, and police officers fired multiple shots when the car drove away. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

