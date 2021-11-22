Multiple injured after car drives into holiday parade in US Wisconsin
By ANI | Published: November 22, 2021 06:49 AM2021-11-22T06:49:19+5:302021-11-22T07:00:07+5:30
A vehicle plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade on Sunday afternoon in the US northeastern state of Wisconsin, causing multiple injuries, local media reported.
Several video clips posted on social media showed that a red SUV drove through the crowd at a high speed, and police officers fired multiple shots when the car drove away. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
