Multiple injured after car drives into holiday parade in US's Wisconsin

New York, Nov 22 A vehicle plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade in US northeastern state of Wisconsin, causing multiple injuries, local media reported.

Several video clips posted on social media showed that a red SUV drove through the crowd at a high speed on Sunday afternoon, and police officers fired multiple shots when the car drove away, Xinhua news agency reported.

