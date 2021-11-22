Multiple injured after car drives into holiday parade in US's Wisconsin
By IANS | Published: November 22, 2021 06:06 AM2021-11-22T06:06:02+5:302021-11-22T06:20:08+5:30
New York, Nov 22 A vehicle plowed into a crowd at a holiday parade in US northeastern state of Wisconsin, causing multiple injuries, local media reported.
Several video clips posted on social media showed that a red SUV drove through the crowd at a high speed on Sunday afternoon, and police officers fired multiple shots when the car drove away, Xinhua news agency reported.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor