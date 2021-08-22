Music, Dance and Workshop, this country hosts the most amazing sex festival for couples

Sex festivals around the world are gaining popularity and the Swedish sex festival is no different. According to reports, this year's his sex festival was celebrated in Molkom, Sweden. In the sex festival, arrangements are made for the couples to do transformational workshops, music, dance and spend quality time with their partner. Couples have to participate in many types of activities in sex festivals. The sex festival lasts for a week.

However, this year's Swedish sex festival has sparked a Covid outbreak with 100 randy revellers testing positive after the raunchy event. Cops are probing the X-rated event to see whether organisers put festival-goers at risk of being infected with coronavirus. Police were called by angry residents over fears that the festival was "causing danger to others' health.'' Officers warned organisers that, if found guilty of 'negligence', they could be fined or caged for up to two years. The development comes as Covid cases have spiked across Sweden's main cities with the more contagious Delta variant.