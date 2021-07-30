Muslim family in K'taka performs baby shower ceremony of Hindu girl

Davangere, July 30 A Muslim family in Karnataka has won a million hearts by performing "seemantha" (baby shower ceremony) of a Hindu girl according to Hindu traditions.

The video has gone viral on social media and the act of the Muslim couple is being hailed by one and all.

Davangere residents Naseema Banu, a homemaker and Anees Pasha, an advocate, are the couple who made the noble gesture.

Anees Pasha has known the Hindu couple Pavithra and Satish Arvind, who are into social activism for quite a while. He discussed the matter of Pavithra being pregnant and missing the rituals performed during pregnancy as theirs was a love marriage.

Naseema Banu decided to perform the ritual at her residence and her husband Anees Pasha supported her.

The Hindu couple were invited last week for the seemantha function. Naseema Banu and her relatives gifted Pavithra a new set of bangles, gave her flowers and also performed "mangal aarti". (An auspicious act of lighting a fire to ward off negative energy)

Pavithra was gifted a new saree and after the ceremony, everyone sat together for dinner.

After the ceremony, an elated Pavithra explained that all women needed love and affection during pregnancy. "Naseema Banu and Anees Pasha took pains to celebrate my "seemantha" function, I am so happy. They are more than family," she said.

Naseema Banu said that though she didn't know about Hindu rituals, she gathered information and did the best she could.

Anees Pasha maintained that "if at all we want to create a society without enmity between religions such acts are necessary."

Pavithra and Satish Arvind actively participate in student-related issues and organise functions to create communal harmony. The couple had married two years ago.

