Myanmar: Five killed, dozens injured after military truck rams into peaceful protest

At least five people lost their lives in Myanmar while dozens reported injuries after a military truck on Sunday rammed into a crowd of peaceful protestors.

After the truck moulded the protestors, soldiers of the military junta emerged from the vehicle to attack others in the crowd, Radio Free Asia reported citing eyewitnesses and media reports.

The attack took place in Myanmar's former capital Yangon and scattered protesters and left bodies lying in the road, local news outlet Myanmar Now reported following the assault.

People were holding protests against the military coup that ousted the democratically elected government in Myanmar.

Eleven protesters, including some of those injured in the attack, were also arrested, Radio Free Asia reported citing state television.

Meanwhile, the anti-coup alliance also known as the National Unity Government (NUG) has condemned the violence, promising a "strong response" to the country's military, which had "brutally, inhumanly killed the unarmed peaceful protesters."

As reported by Radio Free Asia, the US Embassy in Myanmar also denounced the military's attack on unarmed civilians saying it was 'horrified' by reports of the violence.

As reported by the Radio Free Asia, nearly 1,300 civilians have been killed since the military overthrew the democratically elected government in February while more than 7,000 people have been detained.

Hundreds of thousands of people have also been internally displaced in the country of 54 million people, amid food shortages and the coronavirus pandemic, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor