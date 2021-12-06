Myanmar: International rights community calls deposed leader Aung San's sentence as 'unbridled destruction of freedom'

An international rights community on Monday slammed the Myanmar court's decision to sentence democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years of imprisonment.

The sentence came nearly 10 months after the Myanmar military ousted the democratically elected government in the country.

"The harsh sentences handed down to Aung San Suu Kyi on these bogus charges are the latest example of the military`s determination to eliminate all opposition and suffocate freedoms in Myanmar," Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns Ming Yu Hah was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

"The court`s farcical and corrupt decision is part of a devastating pattern of arbitrary punishment that has seen more than 1,300 people killed and thousands arrested since the military coup in February," he added.

Ming Yu Hah also said that that the situation in Myanmar is alarming in the extreme.

"Violence escalation and humanitarian crisis with tens of thousands displaced people amid the ongoing pandemic would only get worse without a decisive international response," Ming Yu was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Suu Kyi, 76, faces almost a dozen charges including incitement, violation of Covid-19 protocols and violation of the Official Secrets Act, which add up to combined maximum sentence of more than 100 years. She has rejected all allegations, according to the CNN.

Aung San Suu Kyi was detained as Myanmar's military took control of the country on February 1 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

