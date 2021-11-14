Myanmar Junta seized at least 70 properties belonging to ousted govt officials

In the last three months, the Myanmar junta has seized about 70 houses that belong to the officials of the National League of Democracy (NLD), which the coup ousted in February.

These were the houses of NLD lawmakers and other members of the party, many of whom have joined the National Unity Government (NUG) or local armed militias that collectively call themselves the People's Defense Forces (PDF), Radio Free Asia reported.

The Myanmar Military has announced these officials as 'terrorists' and has imposed anti-terrorism laws on them.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an announcement that all assets related to the terrorists shall be confiscated, that is why they sealed off that house," military spokesperson General Zaw Min Tun told Radio Free Asia.

A key NLD supporter, Win Aung who is escaped the junta informed that the military raided his house in the nearby Magway region's Saetottara township, seizing his belongings too.

"Only a few things in the house were left. Since they couldn't find me, they took my two vehicles, ... broke open the locked suitcases and all the boxes in the house, and took everything, including the money I had stashed inside. The whole house is a terrible mess," he said.

The military is breaking the law by seizing houses owned by National Unity Government members, Sali Lian Hmung Sakhong, the NUG's Minister for Federal Union Affairs who lost his house in Hakha, Chin State, told RFA.

Though the junta claims that seizing homes and assets of those who support terrorism is standard practice, amending laws to justify their actions is illegal, legal expert Kyee Myint said.

"New laws have been enacted since Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing took power, she said adding that Junta Chief seems to be trying to prove he is the king, the ruler, and that he doesn't care about international law.

In the recent developments, the Military also sealed the house of Mynamar's Ambassador to the United Nations, who was appointed by the democratically elected government.

Military junta searched, sealed and posted a warrant notice on a house owned by the parents of the country's Ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Htun.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As of Wednesday, the military has killed at least 1,252 people while arresting 9,979 people in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

