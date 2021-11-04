Myanmar Military abducts civilians to use them as 'human shields'

As clashes between the Myanmar Military and anti-coup forces escalated in Kayah State, the junta forces abducted 19 men from Ka-the village, to use them as 'human shields during the fight.

A photo of abducted men, blindfolded and with their hands tied, also went viral on social media in Myanmar, Radio Free Asia reported.

"The photo shows 19 residents of Ka-the village in Shan state's Pekhon township who were abducted by the military on October 28 'to be used as human shields' in neighbouring Kayah state, RFA reported citing Karenni Human Rights Group.

"The photo was taken by a soldier and posted on social media," Banyar, the Director of the Human Rights Group informed Radio Free Asia.

"During an operation, they arrested people they found in the villages and took them away with them. It's clear that the military is using civilians as human shields, as they are in constant fear of being ambushed," Banyar added.

This came as Myanmar is in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence throughout the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor