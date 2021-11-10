Myanmar reports 1,180 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2021 10:22 PM2021-11-10T22:22:46+5:302021-11-10T22:30:07+5:30
Myanmar reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases with a 4.09-per cent daily test positivity rate, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.
Myanmar reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases with a 4.09-per cent daily test positivity rate, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.
The number of total COVID-19 infections increased to 509,771 while its death toll was recorded at 18,869 after 14 new deaths were reported.
A total of 481,161 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.11 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Over 8.85 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 5.3 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, the release said.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app