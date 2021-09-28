Myanmar reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths

Myanmar reported 1,282 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 7.2 per cent, bringing the tally to 459,436 cases in the country on Monday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll has increased to 17,583 on Monday after 56 more deaths were reported, the statement said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 413,821 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery and over 4.26 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

