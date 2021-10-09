Myanmar reports 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths

Myanmar reported 1,448 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally to 4,77,333, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.'

The death toll increased to 18,104 after 36 new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release showed.

A total of 430,172 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals as of Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor