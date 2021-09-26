Myanmar reports 1,546 new COVID-19 infections

The daily COVID-19 testing positivity rate was registered at 8.53 per cent in the past 24 hours in Myanmar, with 1,546 new COVID-19 infections, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

According to the release, over 4.22 million samples were tested for COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 456,620 so far.

The death toll has increased to 17,465 after 52 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

A total of 410,033 patients have recovered as of Saturday.

The ministry on Saturday lifted stay-at-home order in six townships out of 119 townships.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

