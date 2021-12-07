Myanmar reports 367 new COVID-19 infections, tally rises to 525,005

The number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 525,005 in Myanmar after 367 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

With six more deaths, the death toll has increased to 19,152 on Tuesday, the release said.

A total of 501,189 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.7 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

