Myanmar reports 4,132 new COVID-19 cases, 293 more deaths

Myanmar reported 4,132 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 319,250 on Thursday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The death toll has reached 10,988 after 293 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

According to the ministry's figures, a total of 230,308 patients have been discharged from the hospitals and over 3.22 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

Myanmar detected its first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

