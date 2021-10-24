Myanmar reports 687 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths
By ANI | Published: October 24, 2021 08:53 PM2021-10-24T20:53:49+5:302021-10-24T21:00:08+5:30
Myanmar reported 687 new COVID-19 cases with a daily test positivity rate of 4.83 percent in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 infections has increased to 494,263 so far while its death toll was recorded at 18,538 after 27 more deaths were reported, the release said.
A total of 456,781 patients have recovered as of Sunday and over 4.73 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Over 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 6.68 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, the release said.
Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor