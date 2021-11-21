Myanmar: Rising tide kills 15 people
By ANI | Published: November 21, 2021 02:32 PM2021-11-21T14:32:23+5:302021-11-21T14:40:02+5:30
At least 15 people were killed and several others went missing after a rising tide swept them away in Myanmar's southeastern Mon state on Sunday morning.
At least 15 people were killed and several others went missing after a rising tide swept them away in Myanmar's southeastern Mon state on Sunday morning.
"The tide swept away the pilgrims who were walking along the sea waterway to pay homage to a pagoda," a police officer told Xinhua.
The accident took place at around 7:30 a.m. local time in the Thanbyuzayat town.
Search and rescue operations ordered by regional authorities for the missing people are still going on.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app