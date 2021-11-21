Myanmar: Rising tide kills 15 people

Published: November 21, 2021

At least 15 people were killed and several others went missing after a rising tide swept them away in Myanmar's southeastern Mon state on Sunday morning.

"The tide swept away the pilgrims who were walking along the sea waterway to pay homage to a pagoda," a police officer told Xinhua.

The accident took place at around 7:30 a.m. local time in the Thanbyuzayat town.

Search and rescue operations ordered by regional authorities for the missing people are still going on.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

