Myanmar to launch COVID-19 vaccination program for schoolchildren

Myanmar will launch a COVID-19 vaccination program for schoolchildren aged over 12 years next week, a media report said.

In an attempt to tackle the spread of COVID-19, nearly 1 million middle and high school students -- who have enrolled for the 2021-2022 academic year -- will be vaccinated, reported Xinhua.

In Myanmar, nearly 4.11 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 5.78 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the release of the Ministry of Health.

The country has so far reported 4,78,651 COVID-19 cases after fresh 1,318 infections reported on Sunday.

With the fresh 30 new deaths from COVID-19, the total death toll has increased to 18,134.

A total of 431,275 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 4.5 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, reported Xinhua.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor