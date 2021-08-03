Myanmar's junta must return elected govt, respect democratic will of people, says UK Foreign Secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday (local time) condemned the extension of the state of emergency in Myanmar and said that the junta must hand back control to an elected government and respect the democratic will of the people of the country.

"The decision by the military to extend the so-called state of emergency in Myanmar is unjustifiable and a blatant attempt to solidify their undemocratic power grab. The junta must hand back control to an elected government and respect the democratic will of the people of Myanmar," Dominic Raab tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing declared himself prime minister of the country and said that he plans to be in charge for two years during an extended state of emergency before holding an election in 2023.

Min Aung Hlaing's announcement comes six months after Myanmar's democratically elected government was overthrown in a military coup, sparking waves of protests throughout the country.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country.

Meanwhile, 945 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

