Mysuru varsity in K'taka turns caretaker for Afghan students

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 18 Mysuru university in Karnataka has assured students from Afghanistan studying here that it will act as their caretaker until things settle down in their country.

G. Hemanth Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of Mysuru university, on Wednesday told that he took this decision as he was moved by the plight of Afghanistan students, who have come to India for studies but are stuck here.

"The images on television are horrible. We can't control what is happening there in Afghanistan. We will protect Afghan students studying here. Until then they can stay in the university campus and the varsity will be their caretaker," the Vice-Chancellor said.

He told Afghan students that they can share their difficulties. They can stay back until their visa has expired and for those students whose visa will expire soon, he would speak to the authorities for an extension, he added.

The varsity examinations will begin in September so the varsity Vice-Chancellor has asked the Afghan students to focus on the exams.

V-C Hemanth Kumar met students from Afghanistan on Tuesday and assured them of all necessary help. The student community has thanked the university and the Karnataka government for their humane gesture.

"I am always in touch with foreign students. I have been the Director of the International Centre. They come here leaving behind their parents for studies and we must respect that," he said.

As many as 92 students from Afghanistan study at the Mysuru university, of which 15 Afghan students are pursuing Ph.D and M.Sc programmes in agriculture at Dharwad Agricultural University.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor