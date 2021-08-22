NABARD extends Rs 24.90 lakh grant for fishing project in TN

Chennai, Aug 22 The National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has allocated a grant of Rs 24.9 lakh for a project on Integrated Mangrove Fishery Farming System (IMFFS) in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu.

A statement from the NABARD on Sunday said the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) will be implementing the project that is aimed at increasing the adaptive capacity of the fishing community.

The project is being implemented at Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on 2.1 hectare of land in Mudasalodai village and involves traditional and Irula fishers from Mudosalodai and Kalaignar coastal hamlets mostly from Pichavaram.

Scientists at the MSSRF said this was a new kind of farming system wherein earthen aquaculture ponds are modified to provide 30 per cent of the area for developing mangroves and the rest for fish cultivation.

The farms are being designed in such a manner to be tidally fed, leading to them being more environmental friendly and the presence of mangroves would reduce the impact of rising sea levels, scientists with MSSR added.

The sustained harvest of fish would take care of the adaptive capacity of coastal community as well.

The farm pond is designed in the mitochondria pattern model and pond development includes removal of weeds, deepening of water clogged areas, strengthening of pond bunds, floral and faunal diversity analysis, and mangrove plantation.

