NABARD seeks to take Karnataka's local art to global marts

Bengaluru, Aug 9 NABARD's Karnataka regional office is organising various events to recognise handloom weavers and their efforts to upkeep heritage in the state on the occasion of the National Handloom Day.

Conducting week-long activities from August 9 to 15, NABARD is organising 'The Thread that weaves us together' with the virtual Global Expo Meet on August 15 seeking to promote Karnataka weavers, with a focus on the North America region.

"The virtual expo is just not a celebration but a crucial step to support weavers of Karnataka. For us, weaving may be our culture, but for these weavers, it is their livelihood. We want to take local art to the global market. This is the motto of virtual expo," NABARD Bengaluru's Chief General Manager, Neeraj Kumar Verma, said.

In this event, handloom products made by weavers, artisans from the Bagalkot, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Gadag, Mandya, and Shimoga districts will be showcased.

NABARD has extended support in developing the skill of these weavers to revive the Kodiyala sarees through the Shreni Community Trust, Mandya, GI-tagged Udupi sarees through the Kadike Trust, Udupi, Patteda Anchu sarees through the Punarjeevana Trust, Gadag, formation and nurturing of OFPO on natural dye fabric production through the Charaka Women's Multi Purpose Industrial Cooperative Society, Heggodu, Shimoga with 250 members, formation and nurturing of OFPO on production of kasuti, gudarpatti, and quilting products, with 200-500 members through the IDF SHG Federation, Dharwad.

This is the opportunity for the local artisans to showcase their products in the global market.

Since its inception, NABARD has been entrusted with the mandate of promotion and development of small scale industries, cottage and village industries, handicrafts, handlooms and other rural crafts, and allied economic activities of rural areas.

