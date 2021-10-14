Nagma Mohamed Mallick concurrently accredited as India next Ambassador to Lithuania
By ANI | Published: October 14, 2021 12:26 AM2021-10-14T00:26:58+5:302021-10-14T00:35:12+5:30
Nagma Mohamed Mallick, presently Indian Ambassador to Poland, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania with residence in Warsaw, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.
An MEA release stated that Mallick is from the 1991 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
( With inputs from ANI )
