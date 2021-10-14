Nagma Mohamed Mallick concurrently accredited as India next Ambassador to Lithuania

Nagma Mohamed Mallick, presently Indian Ambassador to Poland, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to Lithuania with residence in Warsaw, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Wednesday.

An MEA release stated that Mallick is from the 1991 batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

( With inputs from ANI )

