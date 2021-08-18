NATO chief convenes virtual meeting of foreign ministers to discuss Afghanistan developments

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that he has convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers on Friday to discuss developments in Afghanistan.

"I have convened an extraordinary virtual meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers this Friday 20 August to continue our close coordination & discuss our common approach on Afghanistan," NATO Stoltenberg tweeted.]

This comes after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

Meanwhile, in the first presser in the capital city after the siege of Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday "pledged" that the Islamic emirate in Afghanistan will not pose a threat to any country.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying that "soon they will reach a settlement through which an Islamic government will be established in the country."

On Tuesday, the European Union also expressed "deep concerns" about reports of serious human rights violations and abuses in areas across Afghanistan.

"The EU will cooperate with any future Afghan government only if it respects the fundamental rights of all Afghans and prevents the use of Afghanistan's territory by terrorist organisations," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

( With inputs from ANI )

