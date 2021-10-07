NATO, EU working on joint cooperation: Stoltenberg
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 05:00 PM2021-10-07T17:00:11+5:302021-10-07T17:10:03+5:30
NATO and the European Union have already started drafting their joint declaration of cooperation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"I am currently working with [European Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen and [European Council] President Charles Michel," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.
The work is towards "a new NATO-EU declaration to be signed in December," Stoltenberg added. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
