NATO, EU working on joint cooperation: Stoltenberg

NATO and the European Union have already started drafting their joint declaration of cooperation, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.

"I am currently working with [European Commission] President [Ursula] von der Leyen and [European Council] President Charles Michel," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.

The work is towards "a new NATO-EU declaration to be signed in December," Stoltenberg added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

