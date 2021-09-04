Natural farming revives Shimla's abandoned apple orchard
By IANS | Published: September 4, 2021 05:00 PM2021-09-04T17:00:03+5:302021-09-04T17:10:07+5:30
Shimla, Sep 4 In a complete turnaround, an almost-deserted apple orchard at the Regional Horticulture Research Station of ...
Next
Shimla, Sep 4 In a complete turnaround, an almost-deserted apple orchard at the Regional Horticulture Research Station of the Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Mashobra near here is now lush with apples and inter-crops.
Thanks to the introduction of the Subhash Palekar Natural Farming
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app