NCB swoop on ship: Cordelia Cruises washes hands off rave party

Mumbai, Oct 3 The Cordelia Cruises on Sunday categorically distanced itself from the rave party raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), creating a sensation in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Jurgen Bailom, CEO and President, Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt. Ltd., which operates the fleet of luxury ships, said: "I wish to express that Cordelia Cruises is in no way, directly or indirectly, connected to this incident. Cordelia Cruises had chartered its ship for a private event to a Delhi based event management company."

He said that Cordelia Cruises is extremely mindful of providing wholesome entertainment to families who choose to travel with us, "but this incident is contrarian and far from the culture that Cordelia Cruises represents".

"We, at Cordelia Cruises, condemn all acts such as these and will strictly refrain from letting our ship out for similar events in the future. Nonetheless, Cordelia Cruises is extending our full support and cooperating with the authorities," Bailom assured.

The statement came hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau carried out its first-ever raid on a luxury cruise liner and detained at least eight persons, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri.

The incident which stunned people around the country, has also been condemned by top political leaders who have demanded stringent action against those found guilty.

