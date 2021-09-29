NDRF deploys 7 teams in Maharashtra in wake of heavy rains

New Delhi, Sep 29 The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed seven teams in Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rains in many parts of the state.

According to NDRF officials, out of seven active teams, three have been deployed in Mumbai, one each in Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad and Osmanabad with all necessary safety equipment and Gemini boats.

"All seven teams deployed at locations are active on the ground to rescue people from flood like situation after the heavy downpour", the officials said.

They also said that standby teams have also been kept on alert in case of further need.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday had predicted heavy rains in many parts including Marathwada region for next two days.

The state disaster management officials have confirmed that 13 persons and 206 livestock lost their lives in the rains and the subsequent floods.

Apart from one NDRF team each in Latur and Osmanabad, one team from State Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Jalgaon.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over north Konkan, Gujarat and north central Maharashtra including Marathwada region for the next two days as the result of a well-marked low pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha and post cyclonic storm Gulab which weakened into 'deep depression' on September 26.

The national weather bureau also issued a 'yellow alert' for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad which means heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to occur in isolated places.

The cyclone storm Gulab made a landfall on the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast on September 26 which weakened into deep depression. This brought intense rainfall activity over Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions of Maharashtra.

The NDRF officials also said that teams deployed in the wake of cyclonic storm Gulab in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have been active on the ground and helping the local administrations in restoration of normalcy in both states.

