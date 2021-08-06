Nearly 20 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

Nearly 20 rockets were fired into northern Israel from Lebanon on Friday morning, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Citing IDF, Times of Isreal reported that 10 projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system and six landed in open around Mount Dov. While another three rockets failed to clear the border and landed in Lebanese territory, it added, citing the military.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has accepted that it fired rockets at an open ground near Israeli positions in response to Israeli air raids on southern Lebanon.

Citing an official statement, Al Jazeera reported on Friday that Hezbollah had fired "dozens" of rockets in the disputed Shebaa Farms area after Israeli fighters early on Thursday launched rare air raids on neighbouring Lebanon following the second day of rocket fire across the border.

Earlier, in response to Wednesday's rockets fire, the IDF fired artillery shells at targets in Lebanon just after the attack.

Three rockets were fired into northern Israel from Leb20 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon on August 4 shortly after noon as per Times of Israel.

( With inputs from ANI )

